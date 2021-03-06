Interstate arms racket busted in Delhi, 24 firearms seized, 3 held

New Delhi: Three interstate arms suppliers have been apprehended by Delhi Police with 24 illegal firearms in Rohini area on Thursday night.

The accused identified as Bhuvanesh Kumar, Roukesh Kumar and Chanderveer Singh have been booked under section 411 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 of Arms Act.



A consignment of 24 illegal weapons along with the mobile phone, SIM card and a stolen car being used in supply of illegal arms has been recovered from them.

A strategic trap was laid acting on specific information about two arms suppliers of Uttar Pradesh who are regular supplier of arms and ammunition to different gangs in Delhi will come near Helipad area, Rohini for supply of large consignment of illegal arms.

"At about 10:25 PM, a white colour car stopped at the T-Point near Helipad on the road towards Karala. Two persons got off from the car, one with black shoulder bag and another with a white carry bag. Both were identified by the secret informer and were warned to surrender before the police team but they did not bother to follow the instructions and rather tried to escape. However, the proactive police team immediately cornered and apprehended them," police said.

14 illegal pistols were recovered from Bhuvnesh Kumar and 10 illegal pistols were recovered from Roukesh Kumar.

The car was being driven by their accomplice Chanderveer Singh whom they used to pay handsome money for every trip/transportation of illegal weapons, police said. (ANI)