How Narendra Modi Shuns Glitzy Rs 400-Cr Delhi Bungalows: Where Multi billionaires live!

…When Ghanshyam Das Birla built a house at Albuquerque Road, and invited Mahatma Gandhi to live in it, little could he have imagined that one day it would be called Tees January Marg.

Home to Birla House, Gandhi Smriti, National Defence College and The Claridges hotel, Tees January Marg now has a fancy new home with a swimming pool and the signature lawn of a colonial bungalow -- the house that the Ruias have built.

Brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia had clearly no better way of announcing their arrival at the high table of Indian business than building a home in Lutyens Delhi's premium LBZ (Lutyen's Bungalow Zine) Aurangzeb Road.

Within a radius of less than a kilometre of Aurangzeb Road, live some of India's biggest business names. One might be a (multi)billionaire and own fancy homes around the world, estates and yachts, but the ultimate sign of arrival still seems to be an address in Lutyens Delhi -- so named after Edwin Lutyens (1869-1944), the architect of New Delhi --- primarily, Aurangzeb Road.

A drive through the well-shaded and quiet neighbourhood of Prithviraj Road, Amrita Shergill Marg, Aurangzeb Road, Ferozeshah Road, Tees January Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, et al in downtown New Delhi will take you past houses owned by steel magnates Laxmi Niwas Mittal and the Jindal brothers, old moneyed families such as the Birlas, Dalmias (seven houses), Modis (Bhupendra Kumar has two houses and his cousin, Mahendra Kumar, has one), Singhanias, Singhs (Analjit and nephews Malvinder and Shivinder), Burmans of Dabur, Ruias, Samir and Vineet Jain of The Times Group and Ram Prasad Goenka.

Indian real estate sector, especially residential, has seen difficult times lately. However, there's no stopping the super rich.

Below are a list of the top 14 bungalows sold in the last decade:

Lincoln House: Rs 750 crore

Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, emerged as the highest bidder for the US consulate's Lincoln House at Breach Candy for Rs 750 crore in 2015, making this the costliest deal ever in India.

Anushka Singh, granddaughter of DLF Chairman KP Singh, has acquired a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) for Rs 476.50 crore, the highest price for a home in the national capital. The bungalow located on a 7,143-square-metre plot with a built up area of 780 square metres was sold by the family of the late war hero Air Chief Marshal Pratap Chandra Lal.

Gulita: Rs 452 crore

Piramal Realty bought the one-acre sea-facing property named Gulita in Worli, Mumbai in 2012 from Hindustan Unilever for Rs 452 crore.

Batia House: Rs 425 crore

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the $41-billion Aditya Birla Group, bought the sea-facing Jatia House for Rs 425 crore in late 2015. The two-storey, 30,000 square feet bungalow is located in the city's tony Malabar Hill area.

Maheshwari House: Rs 400 crore

Sajjan Jindal's bought Maheshwari House, a three-storey bungalow, spread over an acre along the Napean Sea Road in Mumbai for Rs 400 crore in 2012.

Mehrangir: Rs 372 crore

In 2014, the Godrej family had acquired Mehrangir, the house of Homi Bhabha, father of India's nuclear programme, in Malabar Hill for Rs 372 crore.

Napean Grange: Rs 350 crore

The Runwal Group bought the 28,000 square feet colonial building Napean Grange for Rs 350 crore in 2011.

Rs 304 crore

Subhash Chandra promoted Essel group bought a bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi for Rs 304 crore in early 2015 from Greatway Estates, a subsidiary of real estate firm Anant Raj group. The bungalow stands on a 2.8 acre plot on Bhagwan Das Road.

Villa Nirmala: Rs 300 crore

Villa Nirmala, an over-six-decade-old property on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai, was been jointly purchased by Peninsula Land — part of the Ashok Piramal Group — and developer Khemchand Kothari in 2010 for Rs 300 crore.

Bishops Gate: Rs 272 crore

Bishops Gate, a five-storey residential building co-owned by Standard Chartered and the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in upscale Breach Candy area in the city, was sold for Rs 272 crore to Peninsula Land, an Ashok Piramal Group company, in 2011.

Rs 220 crore

Rajiv Rattan, Cofounder of Indiabulls Group, purchased a 2,920 square yard bungalow on Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens' Delhi for Rs 220 crore in 2014

S 173 crore

Rs 173 Crores

Harish Ahuja of Shahi Exports bought a 2,650 square metre plot with about 836 square metre of built-up area on Prithviraj Road in September 2015 for Rs 173 crore at the rate of Rs 6.53 lakh per square metre

Rs 160 crore

VC Burman, Chairman emeritus of the FMCG-to-financial services conglomerate Dabur Group, bought a bungalow in the tony Golf Links area of Delhi for Rs 160 crore in 2015. The bungalow, located on a 1,310 square yard plot, has a total built-up space of about 9,000 square feet and was sold at Rs 12.2 lakh per square yard by the Gupta and Agarwal families

Rs 115 crore

HCL Chairman Shiv Nadar bought a bungalow in the Friends Colony East area of Delhi for Rs 115 crore in October 2014. The 1,930-square yard plot that Nadar has bought is near his current home in the same locality and it is believed that the property has been bought for his daughter Roshni Nadar and son-in-law Shikhar Neelkamal Malhotra.

