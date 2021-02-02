Fire in commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a six-storey commercial building in Mumbai''s Andheri area on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on the top floor of Laxmi Plaza building located in an industrial area in Andheri, he said.

The fire brigade got a message about the blaze around 11.15 am.

It was a "level-1" (minor) fire, the official said.

Five water engines, four jumbo tankers and local police rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by around 1.30 pm, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added. —PTI