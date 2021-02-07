Top
Fire breaks out in Delhis Okhla Phase II area; 22 jhuggis gutted

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area; 22 'jhuggis' gutted

 The Hawk |  7 Feb 2021 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi: Nearly 22 'jhugghis' were gutted in fire in southeast Delhi's Okhla phase 2 area in Sanjay Colony in the early hours on Sunday. "Total 26 fire tenders have been deployed at the site near Harkesh Nagar metro. Fire is under control. No causality so far," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

According to the police, the fire started from a waste-dump area.

"Fire took place on 'Katran' (wastage of clothes cutting). Approx 20-22 juhggis have been gutted. One truck is burnt," R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said.

—IANS

Updated : 7 Feb 2021 5:03 AM GMT
