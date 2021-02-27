Top
Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar, one dead

 The Hawk |  27 Feb 2021 7:16 AM GMT

New Delhi: One body was recovered from a factory in the Pratap Nagar area of Delhi where a fire broke out on Saturday morning.

According to Fire Officer Rajinder Atwal, eyewitnesses informed that an LPG cylinder exploded following which the fire broke out.

"A Fire Service personnel is injured and admitted to hospital. We have successfully contained the fire," he said.

A total of 28 fire tenders reached the spot to contain the fire.

Cooling operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated : 27 Feb 2021 7:16 AM GMT
