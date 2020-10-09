Enraged over sister's friendship, brother lynches College kid

New Delhi: An undergraduate student was beaten to death in Delhi after a brother objected to his friendship with his sister.

The incident was reported from Adarsh Nagar in northwest Delhi. Victim Rahul succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday, within the hour after being admitted. The police have registered a case and nabbed the five accused, including three juveniles.

The incident is said to have happened at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday after the brother accosted Rahul and threatened him to stay away from his sister. An argument broke out between the two and the brother, who was with four of his associates, assaulted the victim.



He suffered internal injuries according to the hospital authorities where he was rushed to.

Rahul was a resident of Moolchand Colony where he was staying with his parents and pursuing graduation through distance education.



Police apprehended the accused with 24 hours. "We have registered a case under section 302/34 and the five accused have been apprehended. Three of them are juveniles," said Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West.

—IANS