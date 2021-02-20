DMRC's Blue Line to be hit briefly on Sunday

New Delhi: Scheduled track maintenance at Dwarka Metro station on Sunday will affect the Delhi Metro's Blue Line services briefly. Normal train services will be restored in the entire Blue Line from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

The Metro services on the Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Janakpuri West section would continue to be available in one loop as per the Sunday's time table.



The Metro services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section would commence from 8 a.m.



Services on the Janakpuri West-Dwarka section would be suspended due to the ongoing track maintenance on this section. Metro trains would, however, continue to run between Dwarka to Dwarka Sector 21.

Regular announcements would be made for informing the passengers at the stations and inside the trains during this period.

--IANS

