Delhiites wake up to clear morning

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a clear sky on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature of the union territory will reach 33 degrees Celsius, while its minimum has been pegged at 13 degrees.

The temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday shot up to 31.5 degrees and 32.5 degrees, respectively, seven and eight degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Delhi recorded its hottest day of February in 15 years on Wednesday. In terms of maximum temperature, this is the first time since 2006 when the temperature has reached 32.5 degrees in February. Earlier on February 26, 2006, it recorded a temperature of 34.1 degrees.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, said, "Towards the end of February, the temperature usually starts rising, however, this is dependent on the number of Western Disturbances."

—UNI