Delhi riots: Judge writes poem while granting bail to accused

New Delhi: "Proof is scant, which may not last," Delhi's Karkardooma Court Judge has written a strongly-worded poem to pull up the city police for the lack of evidence against a riot accused, while enlarging him on bail.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Babu, an accused named in a case pertaining to a gunshot injury suffered by one Rahul during the riots.

Babu was arrested on March 8 after identification by a constable.

The court noted that apart from identification by the constable, there is nothing much that has been brought on record. Furthermore, the man who sustained the gunshot injury is at large.

Poetically emphasizing his point, the judge wrote, "Babu pleading for his bail; State opposing tooth and nail. Summers bygone, winters have arrived; But crime you did, and Rahul cried. I am not the one, I am not the one; Too grave the charge, don't pretend. Whom did I attack, where is he; Oh! That we know, in the trial we will see."

He added, "You say I have said & I deny from the first blush; Rahul may be gone yet Satish said. Didn't we say; don't rush; Let me go, let me go, even Imran is on bail. Even then, even then; it wouldn't be a smooth sail. Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop; I have heard, heard a lot. Mind is clear, with claims tall; Its my time to take a call. Babu has a sordid past; proof is scant, which may not last."

"His omnipotence can't be assumed; Peril to vanished Rahul, is legally fumed. Take your freedom from the cage you are in; Till the trial is over, the state is reigned in. The state proclaims; to have the cake and eat it too; The Court comes calling; before the cake is eaten, bake it too."

The Judge enlarged Babu on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one local surety of the like amount.

The bail was granted with certain riders — the accused cannot leave Delhi without prior permission of the court or indulge in criminal activities. He has also been directed not to tamper with any evidence or contact any witness.



