Delhi riots: HC sets aside order granting bail to school owner

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a trial court order granting bail to Rajdhani school owner Faisal Farooq in a case relating to the riots that occurred in the national capital's northeastern parts earlier this year.

"Keeping in view the fact that the accused is wealthy and he has reputation and roots in the society... since investigation in the present FIR is pending, therefore, the respondent/accused may influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation and trial," said a single judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.





The court also observed that the trial court failed to appreciate that while deciding an application for bail, the interest of the society is also to be safeguarded.

"The entire country is aggrieved by the action of such offenders who tarnish the basic secular fabric of the nation and needs to be punished severely. Personal liberty of an individual though precious, is of little value if the larger interest of the people and nation are at stake," the bench said while allowing the plea moved by the Delhi Police.

"I am of the view that learned trial court has granted bail to the respondent/accused at a premature stage, while ignoring the relevant material on record. Accordingly, I hereby set aside the impugned order dated June 20, 2020 and consequently allow the present petition," it added.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the Delhi Police seeking cancellation of bail granted to Farooq.

The case relates to the violence on February 24 outside Rajdhani School where another school named DRP Convent and an adjacent sweet shop was burnt and a man trapped inside the shop was killed. Police had arrested 18 people including Farooq.

"The rioters had camped inside and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani School. They also threw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult, specially installed for the purpose, from the terrace of Rajdhani School," the police said.

The charge sheet states that Farooq had hatched a conspiracy to precipitate and aggravate riots in and around Rajdhani School. On his instructions, the adjacent and rival DRP Convent School, two parking lots run by the other party and the building of Anil Sweets were systematically destroyed by the mob, it held.

