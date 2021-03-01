Delhi riots: Court adjourns cognisance of 3rd chargesheet for Tue

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday adjourned for Tuesday the hearing on cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the conspiracy relating to the violence which erupted in the national capital in February 2020.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a fresh chargesheet, claiming to have found new evidence in the case to establish that the riots were a conspiracy that was pre-meditated and engineered by a group of people.



The police showed Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat how CCTV cameras were dislocated and disconnected. The case pertains to the alleged 'conspiracy' to incite the riots, which had left 53 people dead and 748 people injured.



This is the third chargesheet filed in the case. In September, the Delhi Police had filed a voluminous chargesheet against the accused persons under the Unlawful Assembly (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Khalid Saifi and Ishrat Jahan are accused in the case.

Others include Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shafa-ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Saleem Khan, Athar Khan and Faizan Khan.

—IANS

