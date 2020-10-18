Delhi Records 35 More COVID-19 Deaths, Toll Rises To 5,981; Infection Tally 3.27 Lakh

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,981, while 3,259 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 3.27 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 55,715 tests conducted the previous day.

On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. Thirty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,981, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Saturday slightly rose to 22,884 from 22,814 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,27,818, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi slightly increased to 2,751 from 2,741 on Friday.

The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 5.85 per cent while the recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,706 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,678 are vacant.

It said 1,009 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned under Vande Bharat Mission and by bubble flights. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 40,178 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 15,537 in all adding to 55,715, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million as on Saturday was over 2.07 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 39 lakh.

The bulletin said 298853 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had stated to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation slightly rose to 13,436 on Saturday compared to 13,152 the previous day.

—IANS