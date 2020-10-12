Delhi records 2,780 new COVID-19 cases, 3,057 recoveries

New Delhi: The National Capital recorded 2,780 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said here on Sunday.

With new additions, the overall cases tally has climbed to 3,09,339, while deaths due to COVID have reached 5,769, so far in the city.

On a brighter side, as many as 3,057 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,81,869 till date.

City's recovery rate has now improved to 91.11 per cent, as per the bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the total number of active cases of Novel Coronavirus in the capital presently stand at 21,701.

The containment zones across the city are presently 2,710, while the number of patients under home isolation have decreased, currently standing at 12,470.

The pandemic death rate, based on the city's data of the past 10 days, is at 1.38 per cent, the bulletin said.

