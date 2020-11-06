Delhi police revamp social media outreach, invite volunteers

New Delhi: The Delhi police through its presence on social media is trying to reach out to the public effectively as their official Twitter handle has become more interactive with the general public. Even Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava has been seen interacting with the public on the micro blogging site.

"Delhi Police has created a social media cell that's been functioning for the past one month. It is gradually ensuring that tweets are responded to and the needful is done. Its performance is steadily improving. We are committed to raising the bar high for Delhi Police," said Shrivastava.

A look at the Twitter interaction on the official handle of Delhi police shows that the handle has become more responsive and is actively diverting complaints to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police for prompt action.

The DCPs are also seen responding to the queries and grievances.

Also, to include the general public in the revamping of its social media outreach, Delhi police is seen seeking support from social media volunteers from amongst the public.

"We are looking for social media volunteers who're willing to work with police on pro-bono. We want to enlist the support of the society to help us face the challenges better. Those who are interested may drop their names and mobile numbers here. We will contact you," Delhi police PRO Eish Singhal tweeted.

Many of the DCPs are seen uploading the information about the recent arrests made and the recovery of stolen items on Twitter handles.

In important cases, the official version of the police is also put on Twitter.

Delhi police is also seen educating people on social media regarding commonly used modus operandi of criminals and effective ways not to fall in the trap of criminals especially online frauds.

--IANS

