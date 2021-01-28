Delhi police lists 30 vehicles in FIR, launches hunt for owners

New Delhi: The Delhi police has listed 30 vehicles including tractors in an FIR against those who violated the route permission and said a manhunt to arrest their owners had begun.

According to police the vehicles violated the route permission and their occupants started rioting and made murderous attacks on police personnel deployed on official duty on January 26.

The police said that the protesters snatched pistols, ammunition and even gas guns from the police personnel on duty.

The Delhi police departments like Crime Branch and Special Cell have started collecting evidence against the violent protesters and those named in the FIR through video and CCTV footage captured on January 26 when violence broke out as the tractor rally of the farmers broke through into the national capital.

The police have now started collecting video recordings made by the police staff on the day of the protest as well as other mobile cameras and footage that was aired on TV to get visual evidence against the violent protesters.

The Delhi Police have named 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, social activist Medha Patkar and Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chanduni, in the FIR filed in connection with the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally.

Avik Saha, Jai Kisan Aandolan and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait along with Darshan Pal Singh, Satnam Singh Pannu, Boota Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha have also been named in the FIR.

The case against them was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 147, 148 (related to rioting), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder).

A 'Look Out Circular' has also been issued against the farmer leaders.

According to official figures, 394 policemen were injured in the violence. Most of them are hospitalised while some are in the ICU. More than 25 criminal cases have been registered, 19 people have been arrested and as many as 50 protesters detained.

—IANS