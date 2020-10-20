Delhi Police constable imparting education to slum kids

New Delhi: Concerned about the education of poor children, Delhi Police constable Than Singh has set up a school in a temple behind the Red Fort. He starts his classes at 5 in the evening after he finishes his duty.

He started the school in 2016 with four children but now has almost 50-60 students from nearby slums.

The students between 5-15 years of age greet him when they come to the school in the evening.

Constable Singh also provides books, copies, pencils and food to these children. Some senior officers also hel Singh in this noble cause. Apart from traditional knowledge, Singh teaches moral values in the school and motivates the students to move forward in life.

Parents of these children work as labourers and don't have enough money to afford their children's education.

Constable Singh told IANS, "My only aim is to make these students smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right, support their parents, are able to write their names and recognise the words written on bus, rickshaw, shop and other places."

"I started this school in 2016, with four children. Today, there are around 50 children. Some of them have gone back to their village due to the lockdown and have not returned," he added.

He said, "I have grown up in slum and know the importance of education. I don't want these children to face the difficulties I have faced. I will try my best to improve the lives of these children. My seniors have also helped me in this initiative. They supported me financially so that I can continue the education of these children."

Singh said that due to Covid-19, he had to make some changes in the school system. Now all the children come with a face mask, sanitizers are also kept at the school and social distancing is also been followed.

Posted at Lal Qila Chowki of Kotwali police station area, Singh has been in Delhi Police for 11 years. He goes to school every day in the evening after completing his duty. In case he gets stuck in some emergency, Ankit Sharma, a class 12th student, takes the responsibility of the school.

—IANS