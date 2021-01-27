Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence during tractor rally

New Delhi: A meeting of the Delhi Commissioner of Police with senior police officers is currently underway to review the security situation in the aftermath of Tuesday's violence that broke out amid farmers' tractor rally, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday.

Additional DCP Central's operator was attacked with a sword at ITO on Tuesday during the violence, it added.

The Delhi Police further informed on Wednesday that more than 300 police personnel have been injured after being attacked by agitating farmers on January 26.

The Delhi Police is scheduled to hold a press briefing today over the incidents of violence in the national capital on Republic Day.

As per sources, a special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch is likely to investigate the entire incident.

According to the Delhi Police, with another FIR being registered at the IP Police Station in connection with the violence at ITO in the national capital, the total number of FIRs rose to 22 on Wednesday.

Traffic and metro services continue to remain affected post farmers' tractor rally violence.

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory after traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital.

Security was also heightened near the Red Fort where a group of protestors entered the fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts yesterday.

Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Tuesday. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)