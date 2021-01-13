Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal, arms seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal who allegedly killed a rival gang member in a shootout in the posh Gomti Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh last week, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya Vishwakarma alias Girdhari, a resident of Varanasi district of UP, they said.

One 9 mm pistol and a live cartridge were seized from his possession, police said.

On Monday, the special staff of Outer North district of the Delhi Police got a tip-off regarding a suspicious person having weapon in Rohini Sector 11. Thereafter, a team was formed and the accused was apprehended, a senior police officer said.

Interrogation revealed that on January 6, he killed one Ajit Singh of the rival gang member in Lucknow, police said.

Ajit, 39, who was a notorious criminal of Mau district having 17 cases against him, and his associate Mohar Singh, were travelling in an SUV when three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at them.

After killing Ajit, Girdhari reached Delhi on Monday and was later arrested, police said.

Police said a reward of Rs one lakh was declared on his arrest in a 2019 case where he killed one Ritesh in Varanasi.

Over 20 cases have been registered against him. The first case registered against him in 2001 was of robbery, they added.

—PTI