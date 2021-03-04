Delhi police arrests gang of 5 snatchers involved in 50 criminal cases

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested a gang of five notorious snatchers from Rajouri Garden in West Delhi.

The police said that the gang was previously involved in 50 criminal cases.

A pistol with live cartridges, one knife, two scooty, two motorcycles and 11 snatched mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

"#KeepingDelhiSafe Gang of Five Notorious Snatchers arrested by PS Rajouri Garden, they are previously involved in 50 criminal cases. 1 pistol with live cartridges, 1 knife, 2 scooty, 2 M/Cycles and 11 snatched mobiles recovered from their possessions," DCP West Delhi tweeted. (ANI)