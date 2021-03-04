Top
Home > State News > Other States > Delhi > Delhi police arrests gang of 5 snatchers involved in 50 criminal cases

Delhi police arrests gang of 5 snatchers involved in 50 criminal cases

 The Hawk |  4 March 2021 6:48 AM GMT

Delhi police arrests gang of 5 snatchers involved in 50 criminal cases
X

New Delhi: The Delhi police has arrested a gang of five notorious snatchers from Rajouri Garden in West Delhi.

The police said that the gang was previously involved in 50 criminal cases.

A pistol with live cartridges, one knife, two scooty, two motorcycles and 11 snatched mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

"#KeepingDelhiSafe Gang of Five Notorious Snatchers arrested by PS Rajouri Garden, they are previously involved in 50 criminal cases. 1 pistol with live cartridges, 1 knife, 2 scooty, 2 M/Cycles and 11 snatched mobiles recovered from their possessions," DCP West Delhi tweeted. (ANI)

Updated : 4 March 2021 6:48 AM GMT
Tags:    Delhi police   snatchers   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X