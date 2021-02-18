Delhi Police arrest 6 men, seize 4,500 live cartridges

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested six persons and recovered 4,500 live cartridges from their possession.

Police said that acting on a tip off, the first arrest was made in the capital's Burari area that followed the run in of the five others.



The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kumar, Dipanshu, Ikram, Akram, Manoj Kumar and Amit Rao.



"Our team has arrested six persons and seized a huge cache of ammunition from them. A total of 4,500 live cartridges were also recovered," said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP, Special Cell.



