Delhi LG Anil Baijal for 'aggressive campaign' against vaccination hesitancy

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday said that there should be no lowering of guard against Covid-19 while calling for an aggressive campaign to overcome vaccination hesitation among the beneficiaries.

His statement came as he chaired the 17th review meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

"Delhi LG chaired the DDMA to review Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination roll-out in the city and instructed speeding up of vaccination efforts and an aggressive IEC campaign to overcome vaccine hesitancy," a source in the Lt Governor's office told IANS.

The DDMA meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoda, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V.K. Paul, and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and others.

—IANS



