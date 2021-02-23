Delhi High Court gets two new judges

New Delhi: The President of India has appointed Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal as judges in the Delhi High Court, the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Monday.

"A notification in this regard was issued today by the Department of Justice," the ministry said in a statement.

A notification issued by the Centre said: "The President is pleased to appoint (i) Jasmeet Singh and (ii) Amit Bansal, to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their names in August last year.

Jasmeet Singh has 27 years of experience, practicing in the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts from 1992 onwards. He has been practising in constitutional, civil, labour, service and matrimonial stremes, covering all the branches of law. He has specialisation in service and civil law.

Bansal has specialisation in education, arbitration, indirect taxes and service laws. He served as a senior standing counsel for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, standing counsel and legal advisor for the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2004, additional standing counsel for University of Delhi, in the Delhi High Court from 2008 and as additional standing counsel, NDMC, from 1999-2005.

