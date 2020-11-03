Delhi HC rejects bail plea of school owner in Delhi riots case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a private school owner Faisal Farooq in connection with the communal violence during anti-CAA protests in north-east Delhi in February.

Faisal was "imparting education to the various sections of the population..manages various schools like the Rajdhani Public School and Victoria Public School and has no criminal antecedents, " said his lawyer.

Police have falsely implicated him as he "was not present at the time of the riots. None of the witnesses also say that the respondent was present at the time of the riots at the spot,' he added.

The police investigations, however, reveal that in "one of the case(s) arising out of the riots which occurred in (the) north-east district of New Delhi. It pertains to the riots which occurred in DRP school which was completely destroyed in the said incident." Further, the investigations reveal that Faisal "owned a Rajdhani Public School in close vicinity and was a very influential person in the area, had allowed the rioters to enter his school and the said mob created havoc from the terrace of Rajdhani Public School."

Opposing bail petition, Additional Solicitor General, Aman Lekhi, stressing that the "present case is a case of rioting, attempt to murder, dacoity, causing enmity against the state, etc. which are considered to be the gravest of offences cutting the very root of secular fabric of our country," submitted that "Faisal was found as the kingpin and mastermind of the said incident" and he "had deliberately facilitated the entry of the rioters from the main gate of his school …..the damage was caused in a very systematic manner to the extent that rioters climbed down from the terrace of Rajdhani Public school to the DRP school with the help of ropes, which were also prearranged."

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said, "It seems that the riots were carried out in such an organized manner that a large size iron catapult was manufactured and installed at rooftop of the school of respondent for pelting stones and petrol bombs downwards, this sort of instrument can never be made in a spur of moment."

While rejecting the bail, Justice Kait observed, "Keeping in view the fact that respondent/accused is wealthy and he has reputation and roots in the society, therefore, since investigation in the present FIR is pending and the prosecution is likely to file supplementary chargesheet, therefore, the respondent/ accused may influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation and trial."

—UNI