Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea against appointing SPPs in riots cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned till November 9 the hearing on a plea against the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) in cases of riots and violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Justice Navin Chawla said that he will hear the petition filed by Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA) to seek quashing of the Delhi government's June 24 notification to appoint 11 SPPs.

The petition, filed by advocates Aditya Kapoor, Kushal Kumar, Manika Goswamy, and Akash Dep Gupta for Erudite Legal, said that these appointments were based on Delhi Police recommendations.

The plea said that the notification for the same was issued in "blatant violation of objectives and schemes envisaged under Section 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure".

The petitioner told the court that there were differences of opinion between Lt Governor Anil Baijal and the state government on the issue. Amid the dispute, the Lt Governor decided to proceed with the names recommended by the Delhi Police and the same led to a confrontation between him and Arvind Kejriwal government, the plea said.

