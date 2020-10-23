Delhi govt to give mega festive package to employees

New Delhi: The Finance Department of the Delhi Government, under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Thursday decided to give a mega festive package for the Delhi government employees.

'Keeping in mind the hardship of the employees due to the COVID pandemic and lockdown, the government took the decision.

'Firstly, in a bid to boost the consumption expenditure and incentivise its employees, Delhi government has announced a special cash package in lieu of Leave Travel Concession Fare (LTC) for the Delhi government employees, during the block 2018-21,' the Delhi Government said in a statement here.

The Delhi government also provides advance special festival packages to its employees, the statement said.

'Delhi government has always been very sincere and empathetic towards its employees. In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the employees of the Delhi government have showcased extraordinary work and shown great courage to work from the frontline,' the statement said.

'Keeping in mind the service and the efforts of its employees, the Delhi government has decided to come up with these incentives. It is very hopeful that through these steps, it will bring some ease to the lives of the employees and they will be able to happily celebrate the upcoming festival with their family.

'In the view of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, which has created a disruption of transport and hospitality sector, the Delhi government has observed that a number of its employees are not in a position to avail the leave travel concession fare for travel to any place in India or their hometowns in the current block of 2018–21,' the statement added.

With a view to compensate and incentivise consumption by the Delhi government employees, thereby giving a boost to consumption expenditure, the government has decided that cash equivalent of LTC will be given to its employees by way of reimbursement, if an employee opts for this in due of one LTC in the block of 2018–21.

The Delhi government has decided that the employees entitled to business class airfare, will get Rs 36,000 LTC followed by Rs 20,000 for the employees who are entitled to an economy class of airfare. Lastly, the employees who are entitled to rail fare of any class, will get Rs 6,000 LTC.

On the other hand, with a view to enabling government servants to meet expenses relating to festivals and to encourage spending, thereby giving a boost to economic activities, in pursuance of the decision taken by the government, it has been decided that a special festival package of advance will be accorded to all the Delhi government employees for any important festivals up to March 31, 2021.

Under this initiative, the amount of the package is Rs 10,000 and it would be interest-free. This amount will be paid as advance to the government employees. Earlier, this provision was only for the non-gazetted employees, which would now be applicable to both gazetted and non-gazetted employees.

Employees will get a pre-loaded Rupay card of the advance value. Disbursal of advance through Rupay card ensures digital mood of payment, resulting in tax revenue and encouraging honest business, added the statement.

—UNI