Delhi govt makes COVID-19 negative report mandatory on arrival from five states

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday made it mandatory to carry COVID-19 negative test reports for people coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in those states.

According to Delhi Government official sources, this order will be in force from midnight of February 26 to noon of March 15.

"Delhi government took the decision because in the past one week, 86 per cent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states. Nodal officers in these states will be asked to verify COVID-19 negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before the flight, prior to allowing passengers to leave for Delhi," said sources.

A formal order regarding this will be issued today.

This order will be applicable to the passengers coming to Delhi by flight, train and bus while the passengers coming by car will be excluded.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce the COVID-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)