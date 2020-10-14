Delhi Education Board aimed at overall development of students: Sisodia

New Delhi, Oct 14 (UNI) Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi Government is working at a fast pace on a new curriculum for students up to the age of 14 years which will be implemented in the coming session on formation of the new education board .

In an interaction with UNI, Mr Sisodia said, 'For the first time, the Delhi government is bringing a separate curriculum along with an education board for the overall development of the students of Delhi.'

He said Delhi will have a separate 'Delhi Education Board'.

Talking about the Education Curriculum being prepared by the Delhi government, Sisodia said,'Education Curriculum is important and it is being designed in keeping with the modern technology. We are redefining the curriculum. Our education is not limited only to schools, but a child learns from his environment outside school too.

We have to take into account every aspect of children's development in our assessment system.'

Assessment is an important part of our curriculum,' he said.

He said that the era of evaluation of children in one go through three-hour examinations is now over.

'We have to create a system where we are able to track the development of a child 360 degrees. We have to understand all aspects of the learning process of children.

It is possible to implement such a system by using modern technology effectively,' Mr Sisodia said.

He said that the syllabus is being designed in such a way that the student studying in class XII will be ready for the competition as well as for the class XII examination.

Mr Sisodia explained that the syllabus of the Board exam in class 12th should be the same as the entrance examination.

'Till now, students have to prepare separately to pass the class 12 and after the class 12 they have to do separate coaching for the preparation of doctor or engineering,' Mr Sisodia elaborated.

He said that the syllabus that Delhi Government is coming up with will be the most unique and different type in the country, which will be linked to the present conditions as well as reality.

Mr Sisodia said the emphasis has been on linking the curriculum to the real conditions of life.





In its Annual Budget 2020-21, the Delhi government announced a plan for bringing curriculum reforms and a plan to create a separate new board of education for the capital Delhi.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the objective of The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will be to conduct courses according to the market.

'Skill University will start a course which is required in the market,' he said.

Mr Sisodia said the government is also working on Sports University and Deshbhakti curriculum.

On being asked when the schools will be reopened, Mr Sisodia said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has no plans to

open schools at present.

'Children's health is our first priority,' Mr Sisodia said.

On October 4, the Delhi government decided to keep all schools in the national capital closed till October 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

—UNI