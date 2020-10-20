Delhi CM announces Rs 15 cr for flood-hit Telangana, KCR grateful

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 15 crore financial assistance to flood-hit Telangana.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, Kejriwal announced the aid for relief and rehabilitation work in the areas affected by heavy rain and flash floods

Kejriwal said Delhi state would stand by Telangana during this natural calamity.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao thanked Arvind Kejriwal on behalf of the people of his state for announcing the financial assistance. Rao spoke to Kejriwal over the phone.

KCR also spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami over the phone and thanked him for extending financial help to Telangana.

Palaniswami conveyed in a letter to KCR on Monday that he has ordered an immediate contribution of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund as a token of the support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the people of Telangana.

He said the Tamil Nadu government will also be sending blankets and mats to the affected families.

The Telangana CM has also urged industrialists, traders, business establishments and others to extend their help to the people who have suffered due to heavy rain and floods. He asked them to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Heavy rain and floods in Telangana since October 13 have claimed 70 lives including 33 in Greater Hyderabad and caused a loss of over Rs 5,000 crore.

—IANS