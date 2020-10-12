Delhi BJP Leader Booked Over Video of Him Abusing On-duty Traffic Constable

New Delhi: Acase has been registered against a Delhi BJP leader over a video of him purportedly hurling abuses on an on-duty traffic constable, police said on Sunday. In the video, which viral on social media, former North Delhi mayor Yogender Chandolia was seen hurling abuses on a traffic constable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said a case had been registered under relevant sections and an investigation was underway.

Chandolia alleged that the traffic cops took bribe from local transporters whose goods vehicle were haphazardly parked in Karol Bagh area.

"They, however, picked up vehicles of devotees who visited a nearby temple. When I objected to this, the traffic cop abused me and used filthy language," Chandolia told PTI.

—IANS