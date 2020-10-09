Delhi Airport's Duty Free Store Starts Online 'CliCk And Collect' Service

New Delhi: Delhi airport's duty free store has started a "click and collect" service that allows international passengers to book products online and collect them from the store on the day of their travel, an official statement said on Friday. "Passengers wanting to avail this facility will first have to register themselves on DDFS website www.delhidutyfree.co.in. For online shopping of liquor they will have to accept a disclaimer that they are above 25 year of age," said the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement. The duty free store at the airport is run by Delhi Duty-Free Services Pvt Ltd (DDFS), a joint venture of the DIAL, Aer Rianta International and GMR Airports Limited.

Once the passenger is registered on the website, he or she can enter their travel and passport details. "After this, they can select their choice of product from liquors, tobaccos, make up and skin cares, perfumes, confectionary and other travel retail exclusives on DDFS website," the DIAL noted.

They can place their order well ahead of their scheduled travel by making online payment in advance, for which they will be issued a receipt, it observed. They can then collect their product from DDFS store at Delhi Airport on the day of their travel, after showing the receipt, it said.

Aviation sector has been heavily impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.



—PTI