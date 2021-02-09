Deep Sidhu's woman friend in California uploaded videos on his social media account: Sources

New Delhi: Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital, was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California, the US and used to send her videos which were uploaded by her on his Facebook account.

"Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send them to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account," Delhi Police sources said on Tuesday.



"By doing so, he was trying to divert the attention of agencies investigating the tractor rally violence," they added.

Deep Sidhu, an accused in the 26th January violence case was arrested today from the Zirakpur area between Chandigarh and Ambala, the sources said. The arrest was made by the SWR Range of the Special Cell.

Delhi Police will brief the media over the arrest of Sidhu at 12 noon today.

The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

"On January 26 some people hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Some of them have been identified out of which Deep Sidhu is the prime accused," said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)