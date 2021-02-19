Deendayal Port crosses 100 MT mark in cargo handling

New Delhi: Deendayal Port, one of the 12 major ports in the country has crossed the 100 million tonne mark in cargo handling, the government said on Friday.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a significant indication that the economy is bouncing back to pre-COVID times.

"Deendayal Port Trust, one of the 12 Major Ports of India, has crossed 100 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) in cargo handling. Deendayal Port, erstwhile known as Kandla Port, is situated in Kutch, Gujarat," Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

The statement said the port handled 13.25 MMT of liquid cargo and 43.76 MMT of dry cargo & containers at Kandla.

It also handled 43.30 MMT at Vadinar (which includes transhipment), the containerised cargo crossed 4.50 lakh TEU during this period, grossing a total of 100 MMT overall.

Major commodities handled by the Deendayal Port are crude oil, petroleum products, coal, salt, edible oil, fertilizer, sugar, timber, soya bean and wheat.

The achievement can be attributed to the user-friendly approach of port with the shipping fraternity / stakeholders and constant consultations with them to improve ease of doing business.

Appreciating the efforts taken by Deendayal Port, Mandaviya said it is indeed a major achievement in the challenging COVID times and it is a significant indication that the economy is bouncing back to pre-COVID times. PTI