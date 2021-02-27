DDA approves Green Development Area policy

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved its Green Development Area (GDA) policy with some proposed modifications under its Master Plan-2021 and has sought a response from the public regarding the modifications within the next 45 days.

The policy provides an integrated framework for the development of land falling under designated green belts and low-density residential areas, according to the Master Plan for 2021.

The DDA has proposed to increase the green belt in agricultural land along the border areas of the national capital, including village boundaries. "The policy will encourage green development which will be characterised by prescribed FAR, large wooded and landscaped areas. Foster city-level hubs for green living and recreation, create green jobs and economies. Encourage production of food and other natural produce to improve food security and meet horticultural needs," as per the policy.

The DDA has emphasised on a plan for major transportation corridors, utilities and recreational areas required at the city level covering the entire GDA. It has made wooded areas mandatory that are covered with indigenous species of trees and forest shrubs requiring less water. Natural unlined water bodies will be maintained as part of green development schemes.

"All existing and future development shall be governed by the provisions of GDA, replacing any earlier provisions for green belts. Provide a comprehensive framework defining permissible uses, activities/mix of activities and FAR for proposed uses/activities/mix of activities for green development. Mixing of these uses/activities shall be permitted," the notification issued by the DDA read.

It said that the development of land within the Green Land Area (GDA) will take place through private initiative on individual plots or larger scheme areas pooled by constituent land owners. The private party will be authorised to develop infrastructure on the basis of a plan approved by the DDA.

It has proposed incentives for achieving the green blue factor as per the green area policy. It said greenhouses will be in Grade 2 and 3 and solar systems and other renewable energy installations will be permitted under all grades.

"The land scheme will be designed as ecologically self-sustaining units with 100% decentralised treatment and maximum reuse of wastewater and processing of all green waste and animal waste. It is ensured that 30% of energy required at the site (Green land area) will be met through renewable energy."

As per the policy, new farmhouses shall be permitted in the form of standalone plots or farmhouse clusters. "Existing farmhouses constructed on private lands (till the date of notification of this Policy) with minimum access of 9m, will be regularised. Where RoW is less than 9 meters, all landowners along the street shall provide land to fulfil the access conditions. In case this is not feasible, a minimum of 6m RoW shall be provided with appropriate road geometrics."

The notification stated that "Maximum built up area for a farmhouse plot (whether standalone or part of a cluster) shall not exceed 3000 sq mt. Height of the built structures shall not exceed 12m. Basements in existing farmhouses that exceed the permissible FAR shall be regularised upon payment of requisite regularisation charges upto a maximum of permissible ground coverage."

—IANS