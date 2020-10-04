COVID-19 patients perform yoga at ITBP-run centre in Delhi

New Delhi: COVID-19 patients performed yoga organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at ITBP-run Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur.

More than 1200 patients are admitted at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre currently and 5500 patients have been discharged so far.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country. The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths, as per the MoHFW.

—ANI