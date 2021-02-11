COVID-19: AIIMS medical experts suggest for online voting in SCBA elections

New Delhi: Medical experts of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi have suggested that the Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) conduct its annual elections through online voting to reduce the spread of the ongoing COVID-19.

"In view of the probability of spread of Covid-19 in a large congregation, and feasibility of the election to be conducted on a secure online platform, it is desirable that the election are done on an online platform only," Dr Arti Kapil of the Department of Microbiology, AIIMS, suggested in a letter accessed by ANI to the Supreme Court.

Dr Arti, a member of the expert committee of AIIMS, suggested this to the Apex Court in reference to a letter received from the Additional Registrar of the SC to the Director of AIIMS. The team of AIIMS had visited the Supreme Court premises to discuss the matter with the team of lawyers and SC officers.

It is likely that the physical hearings of the Supreme Court may start in the month of March.

A large number of lawyers and litigants had written letters to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, pleading and requesting him to start physical hearings, stating that they are facing a lot of difficulties including financial, for their survival.

It is to be seen, as to if the Apex Court starts its physical hearings, likely in March, then how it will function and whether the proper mechanism will be in the right place to deal with Covid-19 pandemic situation or not. (ANI)