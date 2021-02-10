Top
Coriander futures rise on spot demand

 The Hawk |  10 Feb 2021 9:32 AM GMT

New Delhi Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 78 to Rs 6,606 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery went up Rs 78, or 1.19 per cent, to Rs 6,606 per quintal with an open interest of 2,410 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said. PTI

