Top
Home > State News > Other States > Delhi > Cop shoots self dead in Delhi

Cop shoots self dead in Delhi

 The Hawk |  27 Feb 2021 7:10 AM GMT

Cop shoots self dead in Delhi
X

New Delhi: A policeman on duty in a PCR van allegedly shot himself dead on early Saturday morning in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tejpal, 55, was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

"An information regarding self firing was received at Moti Nagar police station at around 7.05 a.m. On reaching the hospital, it was learnt that ASI Tejpal was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by the PCR van driver, and was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The ASI was residing at Rajnagar in Ghaziabad.

The PCR van is being examined by a crime team, and an investigation was underway.

--IANS

Updated : 27 Feb 2021 7:10 AM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X