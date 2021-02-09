Cong MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS, seeks probe into Uttarakhand glacier burst

New Delhi: Congress MP K Suresh on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding an investigation in the probable cause to determine environmental destruction in view of glacier lake burst in Uttarakhand.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the rescue team has managed to reach the Malari valley area in the Dhauli Ganga valley through a rope to deliver ration packages.

The death toll in the incident has mounted to 29, the Chief Minister told ANI on Tuesday.

A joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF, and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point where the debris has been cleared.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's (IAF) initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

