Cong defends its Left-ISF alliance in WB

New Delhi: After Anand Sharma expressed objection to the Congress-Left-ISF alliance in West Bengal, the state chief and the party leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry and the state in-charge Jitin Prasada have defended the alliance.

Anand Sharma, on Monday objected to the Congress-Left-ISF alliance in West Bengal, saying that the core ideology cannot be compromised, adding that the Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations.

"Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC," Sharma said.



"Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour," he added.

The Left and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) are in talks with the Congress over seat sharing arrangements in the poll-bound Bengal.

Congress state President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry replied to Anand Sharma on Twitter. And the party's West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada also took a jibe at Sharma.

Adhir tweeted, "Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC ji".



He said the CPI(M)-led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP's communal & divisive politics and an autocratic regime, @INCIndia has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Your choice to call the decision of CPM led front 'communal' is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP."



He also urged them to work for the party, "Those who are committed to fight against #BJP parties venomous communalism should support the Congress & campaign for the party in five states rather than attempting to undermine the party by remarks in tune with BJP's agenda. Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots and stop wasting time singing praises of PM. They owe a duty to strengthen the Party and not undermine the tree that nurtured them."

Jitin Prasada also wrote on Twitter, "Alliance decisions are taken keeping in mind the best interests of the party and the workers. Now is the time for everyone to join hands and work towards strengthening the prospects of the Congress in the poll bound states."

The Congress and the Left are in alliance with the ISF and want to make the Assembly polls a triangular contest, and not a fight between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

