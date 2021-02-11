Centre clears empanelment of 29 IPS officers for DG-level posts

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday cleared the empanelment of 29 Indian Police Service officers to hold Director General level or equivalent posts across the country in different departments.

These officers are from 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1988 batches. The empanelment of these officers for DG-level and equivalent posts is considered by a Selection Committee comprising of the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Secretary (Personnel) and the Director of Intelligence Bureau.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sachidanand Shrivastava, a 1985-batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre officer, is the seniormost officer in the list, followed by Pradeep Kapur, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre officer.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, a 1987-batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre officer, and his batchmate Santosh Mehra of the Andhra Pradesh cadre are also in the list. Mehra is currently posted as Additional Director General in Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

Among the 25 IPS officers of 1988 batch is Praveen Sinha, a Gujarat cadre officer, who was recently given the charge of acting chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till a decision is taken on a new Director to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on February 3 after a two-year fixed stint.

Among other 1988-batch officers are Man Mohan Singh, Ravi Sinha, Atul Karwal, Tapan Kumar Deka, Manoj Yadav, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Rajnish Seth, Anish Dayal Singh, Arvind Kumar, R.K. Tandon, U.C. Sarangi, S.L. Thaosen, Prabodh Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Singh, N.K. Mishra, Sanjay Arora, Amitabh Ranjan, Anil Kumar Agarwal, Manoj Kumar Lal, Balaji Srivastav, Sivagami Sundari Nanda, Zulfiquar Hasan and Ram Phal Pawar.

