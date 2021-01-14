CBI raids 14 locations in Delhi, UP, including own officers

New Delhi: In much embarrassment for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency on Thursday morning carried out searches at 14 locations across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the premises of its own officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent and Inspector, over allegations of compromising the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations, officials said.

A CBI official here said that the agency sleuths carried out searches at 14 locations, including premises of four of its officials in Ghaziabad's Shivalik Apartments and other locations.





The official said that the agency searched the premises of its Dy SP, Inspector and some private persons.

The action against the officials of the agency came after the CBI registered a case against its officials, private persons and others including advocates under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations.

The official said that searches were conducted at 14 locations including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur at the premises of the accused.

According to CBI sources, the searches at the locations started on Thursday morning and ended in the afternoon.

The sources, however, refused to share the names of the officials booked by the agency in the corruption cases.

—IANS