Banned outfit SFJ was conspiring to disturb atmosphere on R-Day in guise of farmers' protest: Delhi Police FIR

New Delhi: Delhi Police has said in its First Information Report (FIR) related to 'Toolkit' case that the document was created with the aid of a banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, to "disrupt the Republic Day ceremony and precipitate unlawful acts in the name of ongoing farmer protest".

It said that during social media monitoring, it had been found that SFJ was conspiring to disturb atmosphere on Republic Day in the guise of farmers' protest.

The FIR said that SFJ had also announced cash rewards for anyone hoisting a seditious flag at India Gate on January 26.

The banned terror outfit, through its multiple websites, had also made provocative and "seditious appeals" to people to file petitions in international forums such as the United Nations to fulfil their "seditious agenda" in the garb of farmers protest, they added.

"It has also been observed during social media monitoring that post large scale violence on January 26, perpetrated by agitators in the guise of tractor rally, there is a concerted and vicious campaign to spread hatred and disaffection to disrupt peace and tranquillity through fake news and manipulated social media posts using old videos and pictures," the FIR said.

It stated that fake news about mass resignations by police personnel was sought to be spread on social media in an "organised, concerted manner".

"During social media monitoring on February 2, it came to notice that a link of a Google Document that has been accidentally shared on Twitter contains a detailed plan of a large conspiracy to wage an economic social cultural and regional war against India, " the FIR said.

It referred to the contents of the google document.

"On January 26, a major day of globally coordinated actions show your support. Wherever you are either find protests happening in your city/state/country and participate in large or small numbers or organise one, the document stated. In addition to the options below, you are encouraged to organise solidarity protests either Indian embassies near your local government offices, While we are focusing on the January 26, you are encouraged to continue organising gatherings as and when possible for this is not going to end anytime soon," the FIR said, referring to 'toolkit'.

The FIR referred to document mentioning more ways to "participate" from February 21 to 26 and said it sought to encourage people to record videos and take pictures to support the protest and that the same would be shown to the protesters at the protest sites.

A section of the document titled "prior actions" urged people to do a number of things, including a "tweet storm" on January 23, physical actions near Indian embassies, government offices and others on January 26 and "watch out for (or) join the farmers march/parade, a first of its kind, into Delhi and back to the borders on January 26 among other things".

The FIR said that 'toolkit' was promoting campaign material by Poetic Justice Foundation, a Canada-based organization that openly and deliberately shared posts on social media "that tend to create disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between different religious, racial language or regional groups or castes or communities".

—ANI