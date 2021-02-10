After airports, Govt intends to sell major ports to pvt players: Cong

New Delhi: Accusing the Government of selling Government's assets to the private hands, Congress Member Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday said that the Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020 has several weaknesses and lacunae which will not only impact people working there but also benefit some private players.

Initiating a discussion on the Bill introduced by the Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandavia, for consideration and passing in the Upper House, the Congress Member Gohil said, "Airports have been named after their friends, now the intention seems to hand over the 12 sea ports to a particular friend".

"Out of the 13 board members, seven are private members, and yet you say you are not privatizing? Their qualification, expertise, experience have not been stated. What will their qualification be, then? 'Yes Boss' and 'Yes Ministers' will occupy the Board," Mr Gohil further alleged.

He also said that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has also red flagged the provisions of the Members of the Boards for the Port authorities.

Noting that the workers who toiled hard at these ports, their interests and protections have been ignored, he further said that the workers have not been adequately represented in the Board. Only two members from the working class have been provisioned in the board, he added.

Mr Gohil also said that there should be clarity on port-related and non port-related use.

Speaking further on the Bill, he said that the 12 ports have been national property and to protect it was our responsibility. "There are so many windows in the laws that big businesses will lend some help but soon it will be taken over. Send the Bill to the Standing Committee", he added.

He also said that this Bill was sent to Standing Committee earlier, but it lapsed due to the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha. "This is to help a particular friend gain a backdoor entry to the major ports in the country," Mr Gohil added.

He requested the Minister to revise the draft of the Bill as it provided enough backroom entry to private persons and they have not been opposing it for the sake opposing but it was not in the interest of the country, Mr Gohil added.

