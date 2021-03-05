36 foreigners sans valid passport deported from Dwarka since Jan

New Delhi: The Delhi Police in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) have deported 36 foreign nationals from Dwarka for staying in Delhi without a valid passport or visa since January this year.

The Delhi Police said that a growing number of African nationals were looking for money earning opportunities in the national capital. A number of African nationals reside in the Mohan Garden area, with many of them staying on fake or expired visas.

"Cases under NDPS Act have also been registered against them for supplying drugs to the locals and people from other states. Besides, cases of cyber fraud have also surfaced against the African nationals. Persistent action has been continued against foreigners for staying in the city illegally," said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP, Dwarka.

Three foreigners were recently found staying without valid visas, and they have been apprehended.

"The foreigners have been directed not to move out of the detention centre till their travel arrangements are made for deportation to their native country," the officer added.

