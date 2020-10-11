3 killed as car collides with tractor-trolley in Delhi

New Delhi: Three persons were killed when a car they were travelling in collided with a tractor-trolley in west Delhi's Moti Nagar on Sunday.

A man identified as Parveen Singh received serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital. The three deceased were identified as Rajesh Sharma, Tarun Gupta, and Charandeep Singh, all residents of Pandav Nagar in east Delhi.

"The police reached the spot after a call at 1.30 am about the accident in front of the Kirti Nagar Metro station. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where three of them succumbed to their injuries," said Deepak Purohit, DCP, West Delhi.

An FIR was registered and the bodies shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for autopsies. "The two vehicles have been seized," the officer added.

Earlier this month, two persons were crushed to death after a container truck overturned on their car in south-east Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.

—IANS