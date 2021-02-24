2 new judges take oath of office in Delhi HC

New Delhi: Two new judges took the oath of office in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice D N Patel administered the oath of office to Justices Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal, who were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court on February 22 by the Union of India.

The working strength of the court has now risen to 31 after the oath of two new judges.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, had appointed Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal as the judges of the Delhi High Court from the date they assume charge. A notification in this regard was also issued on February 22 by the Department of Justice.

Jasmeet Singh, B Com (Hons), LLB, has 27 years of experience, practicing Delhi High Court and Subordinate Courts from 1992 onwards. He has been practising in Constitutional, Civil, Labour, Service and Matrimonial covering all branches of law. He has specialisation in Service and Civil Law.

Amit Bansal, B Com (Hons), LLB, LLM, has specialisation in education laws, arbitration laws, indirect taxes law and service law.

He has served as the Senior Standing Counsel, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Standing Counsel and Legal Advisor, Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2004, National Testing Agency (NTA), Additional Standing Counsel, University of Delhi, in the Delhi High Court from 2008 and Additional Standing Counsel, NDMC from 1999-2005. (ANI)