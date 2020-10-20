Top
Home > Local News > Muzaffarnagar > Village Chief, Brother Arrested Under Gangsters Act In UP

Village Chief, Brother Arrested Under Gangsters Act In UP

 The Hawk |  20 Oct 2020 3:28 PM GMT

Village Chief, Brother Arrested Under Gangsters Act In UP

Muzaffarnagar: A village chief and his brother, wanted under the stringent Gangsters Act for illegal sand mining and other crimes, have been arrested in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Akram, the gram pradhan of Baseda village in the Kairana police station area, and his brother Sabir were arrested Monday evening, the police said.

Kairana police station SHO Premvir Rana said the brothers were booked in several cases for illegal sand mining and other crimes. Later, they were booked under the stringent Gangsters Act, the SHO added. —PTI

Updated : 20 Oct 2020 3:28 PM GMT
Tags:    UP   Village   Gangsters   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X