Village Chief, Brother Arrested Under Gangsters Act In UP

Muzaffarnagar: A village chief and his brother, wanted under the stringent Gangsters Act for illegal sand mining and other crimes, have been arrested in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Akram, the gram pradhan of Baseda village in the Kairana police station area, and his brother Sabir were arrested Monday evening, the police said.

Kairana police station SHO Premvir Rana said the brothers were booked in several cases for illegal sand mining and other crimes. Later, they were booked under the stringent Gangsters Act, the SHO added. —PTI