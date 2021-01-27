UP BJP MLA announces resignation over farmer unrest

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Meerapur Assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar, Avtar Singh Bhadana, has announced his resignation from the party protesting against the Centre's stand on the three farm laws.

Bhadana, a former MP from Meerut and Faridabad, has been sulking off late and had started visiting the protesting farmers in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

He had earlier said the BJP leadership was not accepting his resignation. He said he will resign from all posts, including the Assembly seat, to protest the BJP's policies.

Bhadana, while addressing protesting farmers, had maintained that he has always stood with the farmers and will continue to do so.

However, party sources said that Bhadana's resignation had not yet been received.

A senior party functionary said, "Maybe he is making announcements to this effect for public consumption. We will deal with the issue when he sends his resignation."—IANS