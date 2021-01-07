UP: 57 Police Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors Transferred Out Of Muzaffarnagar District

Muzaffarnagar: Fifty-seven police officials have been transferred out of Muzaffarnagar district as part of a reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

According to DIG Saharanpur range UpendraÂ Kumar Agrawal, 57 police inspectors and sub-inspectors were shifted to Saharanpur and Shamli districts from Muzaffarnagar as directed by the UP police department on Thursday. The police officials who were shifted included Sube Singh, SHO of Bhopa police station; Dharmendra Singh, Charthawal SHO; Dharmendra Singh, Titawi SHO Rajendra Vashisht, and Ratenpuri SHO Rajendra Giri. —PTI