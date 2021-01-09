SHO, 2 constables suspended on corruption charges

Muzaffarnagar: A police station in-charge and two constables have been suspended on corruption charges, officials said on Saturday.

Those suspended by the Shamli district police chief are Jhinjhana Police Station SHO Sarvesh Singh and two other policemen, they said.

Kapil Gautam has been appointed as the new SHO of the police station, they added.

Sources said the trio has been suspended allegedly for demanding money from a detainee to free him.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said they were suspended after an inquiry was conducted by a deputy SP

.—PTI